Argentine First Lady Tests Negative for COVID-19 After President Catches Virus - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Fabiola Yanez, the 39-year-old first lady of Argentina, has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to sources of the Infobae news website, less than a day after President Alberto Fernandez said he was infected.

Fernandez tweeted early on Saturday that he had come down with a mild fever and a light headache. He was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday. Foreign Minister Felipe Sola and his deputy have self-isolated, according to the TN news channel.

Fernandez received the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on January 21. According to Argentine newspaper Clarin, the president has been inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine as well.

According to a publication in the Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V is 92 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and 100 percent in preventing severe disease.