Argentine Government Suffers 2022 Budget Defeat In Congress

Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:27 PM

Argentina's government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday as its 2022 budget was rejected by parliament, signalling tensions over the country's economic policies at a time of tense debt renegotiation

The proposed budget envisaged 2022 growth of four percent, compared to around 10 percent in 2021, and a relative controlling of inflation at 33 percent, well below this year's 50 percent.

But it was defeated by 132 to votes to 121 in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, where the governing center-left alliance is in the minority.

It is the first example of the problems that face President Alberto Fernandez during the final two years of his mandate following last month's midterm legislative elections defeat.

Having already been in the minority in the Chamber of Deputies, Fernandez's Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) coalition also lost control of the Senate.

Economy Minister Martin "Guzman proposes an idyllic scenario with growth and low inflation, ignoring the critical situation the country is going through with a fiscal deficit it cannot finance, inflation over 50 percent, an exchange rate gap of 100 percent and a fiscal deficit of three points of GDP," said opposition lawmaker Luciano Laspina, explaining the rejection.

The blow means Argentina will have to extend the 2021 budget, but paradoxically that could afford it greater leeway in the allocation of resources since the executive will not be constrained by voted budgetary allocations.

But the defeat sends a negative signal about a lack of macro-economic consensus among Argentina's political class, with the country locked in renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a $44 billion loan.

At the beginning of the week, Guzman said Argentina can "in no way amortize the repayments of around $18 billion in 2022 and $19 billion in 2023."Already in recession since 2018, the coronavirus pandemic plunged Argentina into an even worse economic crisis.

The country has one of the world's highest inflation rates and a poverty rate of 42 percent for a population of 45 million.

