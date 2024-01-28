Argentine Gov't Confirms Resignation Of Infrastructure Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 09:20 AM
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Argentine government said that Infrastructure Minister Guillermo Ferraro will resign in the coming days for "personal reasons."
"Progress will be made in the original plan to merge the infrastructure area within the Ministry of Economy," the president's office said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The president's office said that such a merger "will generate greater coherence in the economic policy of the national government, and will allow for further adjustment of the budget to the current crisis context."
Ferraro's resignation will be the first at the ministerial level since President Javier Milei assumed the Argentine presidency on Dec. 10, 2023. With the cabinet reshuffle, the Argentine government will soon have eight ministries instead of nine.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
More Stories From World
-
Wildfire ravages Argentina's national park2 minutes ago
-
Barcelona head coach Xavi to leave club at end of season2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pavilion at 'Travel & Adventure Show' opened; Efforts underway to attract more tourists: M ..7 hours ago
-
Boeing exec apologizes over MAX 9 problem, promises fixes7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated8 hours ago
-
US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful8 hours ago
-
China says talks with US in Bangkok 'candid, substantive'11 hours ago
-
Ton-up Pope pulls England into lead in first India Test16 hours ago
-
India’s support for terrorism in neighboring countries violates UN Charter: Prof Cheng17 hours ago
-
Mature Sabalenka seizing control of her destiny17 hours ago