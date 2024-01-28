Open Menu

Argentine Gov't Confirms Resignation Of Infrastructure Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Argentine gov't confirms resignation of infrastructure minister

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Argentine government said that Infrastructure Minister Guillermo Ferraro will resign in the coming days for "personal reasons."

"Progress will be made in the original plan to merge the infrastructure area within the Ministry of Economy," the president's office said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The president's office said that such a merger "will generate greater coherence in the economic policy of the national government, and will allow for further adjustment of the budget to the current crisis context."

Ferraro's resignation will be the first at the ministerial level since President Javier Milei assumed the Argentine presidency on Dec. 10, 2023. With the cabinet reshuffle, the Argentine government will soon have eight ministries instead of nine.

