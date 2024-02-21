Argentine Gov't Offers 30 Pct Minimum Wage Hike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) As labor and business groups failed to reach an agreement, Argentina has proposed a 30-percent increase in the minimum wage by March, the presidency's spokesperson Manuel Adorni said Wednesday.
"It has not been possible for the parties to effectively agree ... when this happens, the government must arbitrate between the parties and set a minimum wage," Adorni told a press conference at the presidential headquarters of Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires.
The proposed hike would take place in two stages, raising wages to 180,000 pesos (215 U.
S. Dollars) in February and 202,800 pesos (242 U.S. dollars) in March, up 15 and 30 percent respectively.
The hike would also apply to retirement and welfare programs, such as the Universal Child Allowance, according to state news agency Telam.
Recently, the Salary Council, comprising business representatives and labor unions, failed to reach an agreement in its meeting.
Unions have demanded a salary increase of 85 percent given the current levels of inflation in Argentina, where accumulated inflation in the past two months exceeded 45 percent.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From World
-
SOCPA hosts IMA accounting student case competition39 seconds ago
-
SRSA: Architects of Saudi Arabia's sustainability initiatives42 seconds ago
-
Japan to scrap public aid for COVID-19 treatment11 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave11 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January21 minutes ago
-
Norma Anderson: the 91-year-old challenging Trump at US Supreme Court30 minutes ago
-
Artisans fear future in Florence 'dying' of tourism31 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall campaigns despite uncertainty40 minutes ago
-
Haiti president's widow among dozens indicted in his killing41 minutes ago
-
DR Congo, Rwanda 'must walk back from brink of war': US1 hour ago
-
England back under-fire Root, Bairstow to keep India series alive1 hour ago
-
Arnautovic gives Inter slender Champions League advantage over Atletico1 hour ago