Open Menu

Argentine Gov't Offers 30 Pct Minimum Wage Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Argentine gov't offers 30 pct minimum wage hike

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) As labor and business groups failed to reach an agreement, Argentina has proposed a 30-percent increase in the minimum wage by March, the presidency's spokesperson Manuel Adorni said Wednesday.

"It has not been possible for the parties to effectively agree ... when this happens, the government must arbitrate between the parties and set a minimum wage," Adorni told a press conference at the presidential headquarters of Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires.

The proposed hike would take place in two stages, raising wages to 180,000 pesos (215 U.

S. Dollars) in February and 202,800 pesos (242 U.S. dollars) in March, up 15 and 30 percent respectively.

The hike would also apply to retirement and welfare programs, such as the Universal Child Allowance, according to state news agency Telam.

Recently, the Salary Council, comprising business representatives and labor unions, failed to reach an agreement in its meeting.

Unions have demanded a salary increase of 85 percent given the current levels of inflation in Argentina, where accumulated inflation in the past two months exceeded 45 percent.

Related Topics

Business Buenos Aires Argentina February March Government Agreement

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

12 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

13 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

13 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

13 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

13 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

13 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

13 hours ago

More Stories From World