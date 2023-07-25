MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez signed a decree aimed at addressing the problem of excessive consumption of antibiotics by the population, the press service of the president said on Monday.

"President Alberto Fernandez met this afternoon at Casa Rosada with the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and signed the regulatory decree ... on the Prevention and Control of Antimicrobial Resistance, one of the main threats to public health globally, with the aim of promoting its responsible use and regulating issues related to the sale and consumption of these medicines," the press service said in a statement.

Vizzotti explained in the statement that when a person abuses antimicrobials, the microorganisms form a resistance mechanism, which means that the antibiotic does not work.

The government intends to work with the country's pharmaceutical industry to reduce the number of pills in packages, as well as the media to educate the public about the dangers of misuse of antibiotics, the statement read, adding that the pharmacies will be banned from selling antimicrobial drugs without a prescription.