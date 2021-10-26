UrduPoint.com

Argentine Health Minister Announces COVID-19 Booster Rollout In Vulnerable Groups

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:13 PM

Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced on Tuesday that the country was gearing up for a campaign to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most at risk

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced on Tuesday that the country was gearing up for a campaign to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most at risk.

"People with a low immune protection... require a third vaccine dose that will be administrated shortly...

People over 50 who were vaccinated with Sinopharm will also be given a third, booster shot," she told reporters.

Health workers are next in line to receive a COVID-19 booster shot starting December. The remainder of Argentines will be offered a third dose next year. Apart from a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm, Argentina uses Russia's Sputnik V, and shots produced by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna in the vaccination campaign.

