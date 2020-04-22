Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Cases to Peak in June

The coronavirus outbreak is likely to reach its peak in Argentina in June, subject to continuation of effective containment throughout May, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak is likely to reach its peak in Argentina in June, subject to continuation of effective containment throughout May, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said on Wednesday.

"The peak will be in June ...

It will depend on what we do in May," Garcia said in an interview with Argentine broadcaster El Destape, adding that he meant "a smooth peak."

According to the minister, the epidemiological situation in Argentina is better than in many other countries thanks to a nationwide lockdown, introduces on March 20. The effects of quarantine turned much more effective than the authorities expected, Garcia said.

As of Wednesday, the country has reported 3,144 COVID-19 cases, including 152 fatalities.