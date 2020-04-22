UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Cases To Peak In June

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Cases to Peak in June

The coronavirus outbreak is likely to reach its peak in Argentina in June, subject to continuation of effective containment throughout May, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak is likely to reach its peak in Argentina in June, subject to continuation of effective containment throughout May, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said on Wednesday.

"The peak will be in June ...

It will depend on what we do in May," Garcia said in an interview with Argentine broadcaster El Destape, adding that he meant "a smooth peak."

According to the minister, the epidemiological situation in Argentina is better than in many other countries thanks to a nationwide lockdown, introduces on March 20. The effects of quarantine turned much more effective than the authorities expected, Garcia said.

As of Wednesday, the country has reported 3,144 COVID-19 cases, including 152 fatalities.

Related Topics

Argentina March May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Task force working to prepare coronavirus vaccine: ..

40 seconds ago

Three wanted criminals held in Islamabad

42 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain f ..

43 seconds ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur starts online wor ..

45 seconds ago

Minister reviews corona preventive measures

10 minutes ago

147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.