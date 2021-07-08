(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A study by Argentina's Health Ministry confirms the safety of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"New data from Argentina's Ministry of Health confirm the highest safety of the Sputnik V vaccine," the spokesman said.

"Cases of serious adverse effects requiring hospitalization are extremely rare (only 0.0027% of cases)," he said.