Argentine Healthcare Ministry Reports Second Death From Mpox

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Argentine Healthcare Ministry reported on Tuesday the second lethal case of mpox (previously known as monkey pox) in the country.

The death of a 44-year-old man in late November 2022 was the first registered lethal case in Argentina.

"As of January 4, there are 1025 confirmed cases (of mpox) in Argentina. Two people died," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, both deceased patients had chronic diseases and were in a risk group. Thus, the man who died in November reportedly had AIDS.

Most case were registered in Argentina capital Buenos Aires and in the same province.

Mpox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Since May 2022, mpox cases have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic. The disease affected over 83,000 people in 110 countries, including 66 fatalities, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.