(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Argentine laboratory Richmond, which produces Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, received permission from local authorities to sell it and begin procedures for the subsequent exportation, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Health Minister Carla Vizzotti met with Richmond laboratory president Marcelo Figueiras to inform him that a certificate has been issued for the Sputnik V vaccine's both first and second components produced by the lab," the ministry said.

"The importance of this approval is that the laboratory gets the opportunity to commercialize the vaccine and is allowed to start procedures for obtaining approval for exportation to other countries," it said.