BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Argentine laboratory Richmond announced that it had produced the first batch of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

During a videoconference on June 4, the presidents of Russia and Argentina, Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez, gave their blessings to the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by Richmond.

"Today [July 6], we have completed the production of the first 153,441 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

We are continuing to work!" the laboratory said on Tuesday on Twitter.

The active ingredients for the production was delivered from Russia to Argentina on June 8.

Argentina became the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and to localize production. In April, it announced plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's drug monthly and expects to ramp up yearly production to 500 million doses.