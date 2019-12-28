(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Argentine lawmakers decided to freeze their wages and awards for six months amid the economic crisis in the country, President of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa said.

"An emergency requires actions in all spheres.

That is why we decided to freeze for 180 days the wages and awards for members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate," Massa wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

Argentina is currently facing a sharp economic crisis, with the government developing emergency measures to improve the situation.

In mid-October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its Argentina's 2019 GDP decrease forecast, slashing it to 3.1 percent. The IMF also expects the Latin American country's economy to drop by another 1.3 percent next year.