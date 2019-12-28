UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Lawmakers To Freeze Their Wages Amid Economic Crisis - Lower Chamber's President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:20 AM

Argentine Lawmakers to Freeze Their Wages Amid Economic Crisis - Lower Chamber's President

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Argentine lawmakers decided to freeze their wages and awards for six months amid the economic crisis in the country, President of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa said.

"An emergency requires actions in all spheres.

That is why we decided to freeze for 180 days the wages and awards for members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate," Massa wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

Argentina is currently facing a sharp economic crisis, with the government developing emergency measures to improve the situation.

In mid-October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its Argentina's 2019 GDP decrease forecast, slashing it to 3.1 percent. The IMF also expects the Latin American country's economy to drop by another 1.3 percent next year.

Related Topics

IMF Senate Twitter Argentina Chamber 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

8 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

8 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

8 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

8 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.