UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Meat Producers Strike Over Exports Ban

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:36 AM

Argentine meat producers strike over exports ban

Argentine meat producers announced on Tuesday they would stop selling beef and veal for one week in response to a month-long government suspension on exports due to rising prices

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Argentine meat producers announced on Tuesday they would stop selling beef and veal for one week in response to a month-long government suspension on exports due to rising prices.

The Liaison Commission for Agricultural Entities, which represents agricultural producers and businesses, announced a "cessation of all categories of cattle trade" from midnight on Thursday to May 28.

On Monday night, the government announced a month-long suspension on foreign meat sales to "get the sector in order, restrict speculative practices and avoid tax evasion in foreign trade." Earlier on Tuesday, President Alberto Fernandez insisted that Argentina could not accept the recent rise in meat prices in a country already reeling from three years of recession and the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The meat issue has got out of hand. The price is rising every month without justification.

We need to get it under control," Fernandez told Radio 10.

The government took the decision due to the strong impact that price rises have on Argentina's inflation, already one of the highest in the world and which increased by 17.6 percent during the first four months of the year, according to the INDEC statistics institute.

The cost of living has soared 46.3 percent in the last 12 months but beef prices in April were 65.3 percent higher than the same month in 2020, the Argentine Institute of Beef Promotion (IPCVA) said.

Argentines ate 38 kilograms (84 Pounds) of beef and veal per head in 2019 -- the most amongst Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries (OECD), and about 12 kilograms per head more than the United States.

Argentina is also the fourth largest exporter of beef in the world, the revenues from which are vital to the country's economy.

Related Topics

World Exports Same Price Argentina United States April May 2019 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

13 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

43 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

58 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.