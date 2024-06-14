Argentine Monthly Inflation Lowest In 2.5 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Monthly inflation in economically troubled Argentina came in at 4.2 percent in May, the lowest in two-and-a-half years, mainly due to a drop in consumption, the INDEC statistics agency said Thursday.
For the first five months of 2024, the rate came in at 71.9 percent, and year-on-year at 276.4 percent -- down from 289.4 percent registered in April but still at record high levels.
The rate fell for the fifth successive month in May.
In December, when budget-slashing President Javier Milei took office, inflation leapt by 25.5 percent, provoked by his devaluation of the peso by more than 50 percent.
Self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" Milei has vowed to halt Argentina's economic decline and reduce the budget deficit to zero.
He has slashed public spending, cut the cabinet in half, done away with 50,000 public jobs, suspended new public works contracts and ripped away fuel and transport subsidies.
In April, Milei hailed the South American country's first quarterly budget surplus since 2008.
Economy Minister Luis Caputo on Thursday celebrated the May data as indicating a "deepening of the ongoing disinflation process."
- 'Significant fall in consumption' -
Critics say Milei's few wins have come at the cost of the poor and working classes, and were unlikely to last.
Economist Hernan Letcher of the CEPA economics think tank told AFP the inflation drop was explained, in large part, by a "significant fall in consumption."
"We consultants expect that the process of reducing the rate of inflation will not continue in June," he said.
"The market expectation survey shows that a level in the order of five percent will be maintained until the end of the year."
Consumer consumption, manufacturing and construction have slumped under Milei's peso devaluation and budget cuts, with a 5.3 percent contraction in economic activity in the first quarter.
The International Monetary Fund expects the Argentine economy to contract by 2.8 percent this year, after a 1.6-percent decline in 2023.
The government this week reported a 16-percent increase in real wages in the private sector in April and a recovery of purchasing power that is the "most significant since 2009."
It is a relative figure, however, in a country where informal employment accounted for more than 45 percent of the work force even before the impact of Milei's austerity measures started hitting home.
Poverty in the South American country now stands at 55.5 percent, according to the Pontifical Catholic University's Social Debt Monitor.
Last month, Argentina introduced a 10,000-peso banknote, worth the equivalent of about $11 -- five times the face value of the previous biggest 2,000-peso bill.
Thursday's inflation data came hours after a first victory for Milei in the Senate, which approved a modified version of his economic liberalization package.
Milei's bill, which makes provision for privatization of state-owned companies and weakens labor protections, have raised the ire of workers and leftists, who fought running battles with police outside Congress on Wednesday.
The draft legislation must still be given a final green light by the lower house Chamber of Deputies.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: England v Oman T20 World Cup scores28 minutes ago
-
McIlroy makes charge at US Open leader Cantlay38 minutes ago
-
Boeing rebuts US assertion of possible MAX prosecution, meeting deadline58 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council demands end to Darfur city's siege58 minutes ago
-
Taliban curbs on women’s rights continue in Afghanistan: UN1 hour ago
-
Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round1 hour ago
-
England bowl in must-win T20 World Cup game against Oman1 hour ago
-
Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round2 hours ago
-
American Cantlay grabs early US Open lead with 652 hours ago
-
Earliest-ever Greek heatwave shuts Acropolis for second day3 hours ago
-
Russian reporter killed, another wounded near Ukraine front3 hours ago
-
Storm destroys symbolic tree in Benin voodoo capital6 hours ago