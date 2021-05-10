UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Argentine Official Invites 400 Guests to Daughter's Birthday Despite Pandemic - Lawmaker

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Argentine lower house lawmaker Jose Cano, representing the province of Tucuman, has blown the whistle on a provincial official for holding a massive party with 400 guests for his daughter's 15th birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was open-air but, according to the provincial guidelines, all outdoor gatherings with more than 20 people are prohibited.

"Peronist city councilman Luis Correa of [the city of] Alderetes, in Tucuman, celebrated this weekend the 15th birthday of his daughter with 400 guests among whom were various provincial government officials," Cano tweeted.

The provincial government has already verified this information. The case has been submitted to prosecutors.

In Latin American countries, the 15th birthday, or quinceanera, is considered the most important event in a girls' life, marking her transition to womanhood. This traditionally calls for a grand celebration with hundreds and even thousands of guests. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, many had to settle for much more humble celebrations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina has recorded a total of over 3.1 million cases, including 67,325 fatalities.

