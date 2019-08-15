Argentine Opposition Rules Out Any Deals With Incumbent President After Primary Win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The leader of Argentina's opposition alliance Front of All, Alberto Fernandez, said on Wednesday that he was not going to strike any deals with incumbent President Mauricio Macri after the latter suffered a resounding defeat in the primaries.

On Monday, the results of the primaries showed that Fernandez' Front of All gained over 47 percent of the vote, while the Together for Change coalition of Macri received only 32 percent. The vote is an opportunity to determine potential front-runners of the October presidential race.

"I will help him [Macri]. But there is no point for us to unite, as we will not make any deals.

I do not want to be a part of his decisions. After all, what choice will Argentina have if we think the same way?" Fernandez said in an interview to the Destape Radio.

The opposition leader also said that the austerity measures taken by Macri to combat the economic crisis in the country were belated.

Amid the news about opposition's victory in the primaries, the country's main stock exchange index collapsed by 38 percent, which became one of the worst indicators in history. Many shops have already announced to raise prices by 15 percent.