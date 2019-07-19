(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The special commission of the Argentine parliament, which was responsible for probing the incident with the San Juan submarine, said in a statement that the country's Defense Minister Oscar Aguad was responsible for the tragedy.

The submarine with 44 crew on board went missing in mid-November 2017, after reporting about a technical malfunction. A year later, it was discovered at a depth of around 2,975 feet, deformed and with signs of an explosion.

"Beginning from the loss of signal with the submarine, Aguad and other officials from his ministry had demonstrated the absence of leadership in the wake of a crisis, hid the circumstances of the incident from the relatives of the crew members and the public, delayed the hiring of a company to search for the submarine, .

.. seriously violated the investigation procedures which points to clear political and administrative responsibility of Aguad and his close aides [for the incident]," the commission's statement read, as quoted by the Todo Noticias media outlet.

The lawmakers also criticized the country's President Mauricio Macri for his insufficient engagement in dealing with the incident and decision to keep Aguad in office despite the loss of the submarine.