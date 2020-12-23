Argentine Plane Lands in Moscow to Bring Home Sputnik V Vaccine - Aerolineas Argentinas

An Argentine plane that will deliver the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease to the Latin American country has landed in Moscow, the Aerolineas Argentinas airline told Sputnik

"The plane has landed in Moscow," the airline's spokesperson said.

The plane left Argentina at 04:30 GMT, and will depart Moscow as soon as the vaccine batch is loaded. The entire delivery operation is expected to take approximately 40 hours.

The vaccine will be packed in thermoboxes with a temperature of -0.4 Fahrenheit.