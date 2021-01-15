UrduPoint.com
Argentine Plane Lands In Moscow To Bring Home New Doses Of Sputnik V - Airline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Argentine Plane Lands in Moscow to Bring Home New Doses of Sputnik V - Airline

A plane that will deliver additional doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease to Argentina landed in Moscow on Friday, the country's flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) A plane that will deliver additional doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease to Argentina landed in Moscow on Friday, the country's flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas told Sputnik.

"Yes, the plane landed in Moscow at 18:23 [local time, 15:23 GMT]," the airliner's spokesman said.

The first 300,000 doses of Sputnik V arrived in Argentina in late December.

The plane will pick up[ another 300,000 doses and return to Buenos Aires on Saturday. The vaccines will be given to medical and intensive care personnel.

Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine earlier in the month.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia's Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

