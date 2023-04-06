(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Argentine police have arrested two bus drivers for attacking and breaking the jaw of Security Minister of Buenos Aires Sergio Berni, the TN broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The attack took place on April 3, as city bus drivers blocked one of the entry routes into Buenos Aires to protest the murder of their colleague, Daniel Barrientos, 65, by unknown perpetrators earlier that day.

Berni arrived to negotiate with them but was violently attacked by the protesters, who punched him several times and threw stones.

The minister had to be evacuated by infantry troops. Initially he said that he would not press charges, but later he changed his mind and asked the prosecutor's office to proceed with the investigation.

The two arrested bus drivers will reportedly testify on Friday and will be charged with assault and trivial injury. Meanwhile, their colleagues continue to protest.