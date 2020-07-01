Argentine Police Detain 22 People in Illegal Espionage Case - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Argentine police have detained 22 people on Tuesday as part of a probe into the case on illegal surveillance of politicians and journalists during former President Mauricio Macri's term, media reported.

In late May, the Argentine Prosecutor's Office opened the investigation into Macri's involvement in surveillance of hundreds politicians, journalists, businessmen and cultural figures during his presidency.

According to La Nacion newspaper, among the detainees are Susana Martinengo, the former presidential documentation coordinator, and several former employees of the country's Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI).

According to investigators, Martinengo allegedly received from AFI agents reports about Cristina Kirchner, the incumbent Argentine vice president, and other politicians. Kirchner is one of the plaintiffs in the case, the media stated.