Argentine Police Reveal Identity of Assailant Behind Vice President Assassination Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Argentine police announced on Friday that they have identified the assailant who attacked Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

On Thursday, the country's police detained an armed Brazilian man, 35, who was trying to assassinate Kirchner outside her house. According to local media, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

The assailant has been identified as Brazilian citizen Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, 35, who already had a criminal record of carrying a weapon, the police told the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Police also reportedly seized a Bersa 380 semi-automatic handgun from the perpetrator and sent it for study.

On August 22, a Federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, the country's former president who served from 2007-2015, be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations. People have since been gathering and protesting in front of the vice president's house to express support for Kirchner. Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, who owns a construction company, during her presidency.