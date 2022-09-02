UrduPoint.com

Argentine Police Reveal Identity Of Assailant Behind Vice President Assassination Attempt

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Argentine Police Reveal Identity of Assailant Behind Vice President Assassination Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Argentine police announced on Friday that they have identified the assailant who attacked Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

On Thursday, the country's police detained an armed Brazilian man, 35, who was trying to assassinate Kirchner outside her house. According to local media, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

The assailant has been identified as Brazilian citizen Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, 35, who already had a criminal record of carrying a weapon, the police told the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Police also reportedly seized a Bersa 380 semi-automatic handgun from the perpetrator and sent it for study.

On August 22, a Federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, the country's former president who served from 2007-2015, be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations. People have since been gathering and protesting in front of the vice president's house to express support for Kirchner. Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, who owns a construction company, during her presidency.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Company Man August Criminals Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

47 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

50 minutes ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

54 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.