UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine President Accepts Putin's Invitation To Visit Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:17 PM

Argentine President Accepts Putin's Invitation to Visit Russia

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Russia, the Argentine leader's office said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Russia, the Argentine leader's office said.

"During the conversation, Putin invited President Fernandez to visit Russia, the President of Argentina assured that he would come, since interaction between the countries is a priority," the statement says.

The phone conversation had lasted 30 minutes, the presidents also discussed epidemiological situation in both countries, as well as Argentina's negotiations on restructuring of debt to the IMF, the office of Fernandez added.

Related Topics

IMF Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Argentina

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

1 hour ago

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian atr ..

2 minutes ago

Resources being utilized for development of Baloch ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Expects Biden Administration to Engage More ..

2 minutes ago

Southern Yemeni Separatists Blame Gov't for Delayi ..

7 minutes ago

Macron's Call on Germany to Ditch Nord Stream 2 Pa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.