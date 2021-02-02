Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Russia, the Argentine leader's office said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Russia, the Argentine leader's office said.

"During the conversation, Putin invited President Fernandez to visit Russia, the President of Argentina assured that he would come, since interaction between the countries is a priority," the statement says.

The phone conversation had lasted 30 minutes, the presidents also discussed epidemiological situation in both countries, as well as Argentina's negotiations on restructuring of debt to the IMF, the office of Fernandez added.