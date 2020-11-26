(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced a three-day mourning in connection with the death of legendary football player Diego Maradona, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"In connection with the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the president of the country will declare three days of mourning starting today," the statement says.

Maradona passed away on November 25 aged 60.