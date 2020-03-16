UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Announces Closure of Borders for 15 Days Over COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Argentina closes borders for two weeks in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's president, Alberto Fernandez, said on Monday.

"The Argentine borders will be closed during the next 15 days," the president stated.

The president specified that the borders would be closed for tourists, while Argentine citizens and foreigners who had a residence permit would be able to enter the country.

Moreover, classes at schools will be halted until March 31, according to Fernandez.

Argentina has confirmed a total of 56 COVID-19 cases across the country. Two people have died of the infection.

