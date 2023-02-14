UrduPoint.com

Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has appointed former Defense Minister Agustin Rossi as the new prime minister, the office of the president said on Tuesday.

"The President of Argentina, Dr.

Alberto Fernandez, and the Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur, agreed that the latter return to the province of Tucuman to lead the electoral campaign that will promote Osvaldo Jaldo for the governorship. In this sense, Juan Manzur must resign ... The president deeply thanks him for his governance ... As of February 15, the president will appoint Agustin Rossi as head of the Cabinet of Ministers," a statement read.

Rossi will become the third prime minister to serve in Fernandez's government, leaving his current occupation as director of the Federal Intelligence Agency.

