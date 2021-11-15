Argentine President Alberto Fernandez called on the opposition to engage in dialogue after the pro-government coalition suffered a resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections in many provinces of the country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez called on the opposition to engage in dialogue after the pro-government coalition suffered a resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections in many provinces of the country.

"If we want to tackle the problems we face, we need consensus. Therefore, within a short time, I will appeal to representatives of the people's will and political forces to agree on the agenda," Fernandez said, addressing the people.

The president also said that an opposition that is responsible and open to dialogue� was a patriotic opposition and that the relations between the government and the National Congress should be fruitful in serving the interests of the country.

The parliamentary elections in Argentina were held on November 14. The pro-government alliance Everyone's Front, which currently has 41 seats in the upper house and 120 in the lower house, lost its majority in the senate for the first time since 1983, according to the results with more than 90% of the votes counted. As much as 127 out of 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 out of 72 in the senate will change hands as a result of the elections.