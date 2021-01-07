UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Condemns Violence In Washington, Expresses Support For Biden

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday condemned violence fueled by supporters of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol building and expressed his support for President-elect Joe Biden.

"We condemn the serious acts of violence and attack on Congress that took place in Washington today. We are confident that a peaceful transfer of power will take place with respect for the will of the people, and we express our strong support for President-elect Joe Biden," Fernandez tweeted.

Earlier in the day, pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Biden's presidential victory. As of now, the Capitol building has been cleared of protesters.

Several foreign leaders and top diplomats, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have condemned the violence in Washington.

