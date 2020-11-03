UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Confirms Plans To Submit Bill On Abortion Legalization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:15 PM

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has confirmed to Sputnik his intention to introduce a bill to legalize abortion by the end of the year

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has confirmed to Sputnik his intention to introduce a bill to legalize abortion by the end of the year.

"I did not postpone it [introducing the bill]. I said that I would submit it," the president stated.

Argentina criminalized abortion in 1921.

A woman has the right to terminate her pregnancy only in case of rape or a threat to her life.

In Latin America, abortions are permitted only in Uruguay, Cuba, Guyana and Puerto Rico. In Mexico, voluntary termination of pregnancy is allowed only in the capital. In most Latin American countries, abortions are possible only for medical reasons. Abortion is completely banned in Chile, Suriname, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

