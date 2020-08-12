Argentine President Congratulates Russian Scientists on Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian scientists on developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, the vaccine was named Sputnik V. Putin endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks.

"I received this news, like millions of Argentinians, with a feeling of hope. On my behalf and on behalf of my compatriots, please convey my congratulations to the Russian scientists who worked on the COVID-19 vaccine that was registered. This achievement will remain among the indelible pages of the history of world medicine," the letter reads.

Fernandez stressed that the pandemic should unite all people and called on abandoning perception of a vaccine development as race between world states.