Argentine President Declares Friday Day Off After Attack on Vice President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared Friday, September 2, a national day off following Thursday's attack on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is in the midst of a corruption trial.

On Thursday, an armed Brazilian man, 35, tried to killed the vice president outside her house in Buenos Aires. The perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off, as a result of which the politician remained unharmed, according to local media. The Argentine police reportedly detained the attacker.

"I have decided to declare tomorrow (Friday, September 2) a national holiday so that the people of Argentina can speak out in defense of life, democracy, and also express solidarity with our vice president in peace and harmony," Fernandez said in his address to the nation on Thursday.

The Argentine government must work every day to ensure democratic and peaceful life of the population, the president added.

Meanwhile, a number of Latin American leaders publicly condemned the attack on Kirchner.

"I express my solidarity with Cristina Kirchner, the victim of the fascist disrespecting differences and diversity. Cristina is a woman who deserves the respect of every democrat in the world. Thank God, she was not injured," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian president running for the post again, wrote on Twitter.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria also supported Kirchner and expressed their solidarity with the Argentine government and population.

On August 22, a Brazilian prosecutor requested that Kirchner, who served as the country's president from 2007-2015, be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations. The vice president is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to entrepreneur Lazaro Antonio Baez, who owns a construction company, during her presidency. For more the a week, Argentine citizens have been gathering and protesting in front of Kirchner's house in her support.