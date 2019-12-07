UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine President-Elect Fernandez Announces Composition Of His Cabinet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

Argentine President-Elect Fernandez Announces Composition of His Cabinet

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who takes office on December 10, announced on Friday the composition of his cabinet.

"I know the moral and professional qualities of everyone who is on my team. ... I am pleased that we are a front that was created on the basis of unity," Fernandez told reporters.

The government will be led by political analyst Santiago Cafiero, 40, who previously held various posts in the province of Buenos Aires.

There will be no finance minister in the new government, and economic and financial issues will be handled by Martin Guzman, 37, the future economy minister.

Guzman is the economist specializing in debt settlement. For Argentina, which is facing difficult negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, this is a key office position.

Felipe Sola, 69, who had previously dealt with agricultural issues, was appointed the country's foreign minister. The country's security ministry will be again led by a woman, anthropologist Sabina Frederic, 54. Agustin Rossi, 60, will be defense minister. Rossi has already served at this post from 2013-2015.

In total, in addition to the prime minister, there will be 20 ministers in the cabinet of Fernandez.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Buenos Aires Santiago Argentina December Women Moral Post From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

3 hours ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

5 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

5 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

5 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

5 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.