Argentine President-Elect Fernandez Announces Composition of His Cabinet

(@imziishan)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who takes office on December 10, announced on Friday the composition of his cabinet.

"I know the moral and professional qualities of everyone who is on my team. ... I am pleased that we are a front that was created on the basis of unity," Fernandez told reporters.

The government will be led by political analyst Santiago Cafiero, 40, who previously held various posts in the province of Buenos Aires.

There will be no finance minister in the new government, and economic and financial issues will be handled by Martin Guzman, 37, the future economy minister.

Guzman is the economist specializing in debt settlement. For Argentina, which is facing difficult negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, this is a key office position.

Felipe Sola, 69, who had previously dealt with agricultural issues, was appointed the country's foreign minister. The country's security ministry will be again led by a woman, anthropologist Sabina Frederic, 54. Agustin Rossi, 60, will be defense minister. Rossi has already served at this post from 2013-2015.

In total, in addition to the prime minister, there will be 20 ministers in the cabinet of Fernandez.