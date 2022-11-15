MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez felt unwell at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, the presidential medical unit said on Tuesday.

"Today Fernandez had low blood pressure and felt dizzy.

Therefore, it was decided to carry out necessary diagnostic tests to safeguard his health and avoid complications," the medical unit said in a statement.

According to Argentine newspaper Clarin, the president became sick a few minutes before his speech at the G20 summit opening and the likely cause for Fernandez' poor health is heatstroke.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. On Tuesday, the temperature in Bali reached 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).