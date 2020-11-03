Argentine President Hopes Bolivia to Join Mercosur as Full Member

Argentina hopes Bolivia to finally become a full-fledged member of the Mercosur trade bloc, as this accession would benefit the entire region, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentina hopes Bolivia to finally become a full-fledged member of the Mercosur trade bloc, as this accession would benefit the entire region, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have to rebuild that regional bloc, regardless of whether each country votes. It is a question of regional interests.

In the specific case of Bolivia, we deeply care about it. If Bolivia joins as a full member of Mercosur, it would be a great advance," Fernandez said.

Mercosur was established in 1991 to unite Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market. Venezuela's full membership was suspended in December 2016.

Bolivia, an associate state, has been in the process of accession since 2015, when Mercosur nations accepted its membership request.