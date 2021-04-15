UrduPoint.com
Argentine President, Infected With COVID-19, To Return To Work On April 15 - Doctors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:00 AM

Argentine President, Infected With COVID-19, to Return to Work on April 15 - Doctors

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will return to work on April 15, the head of state's medical team said.

"The president is feeling good, he has no symptoms. On Thursday, April 15, he will resume his normal activities," the team said.

It said the president would remain under the control of doctors.

