Argentine President Invites Russia To Join Infrastructure, Finance, Construction Projects

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:47 PM

Russia has a great potential to join gas exploration, infrastructure, finance and construction projects in Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik, noting that the two nations should develop strategic ties

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has a great potential to join gas exploration, infrastructure, finance and construction projects in Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik, noting that the two nations should develop strategic ties.

"At the moment the relations are very good because I am one of those who believes that Argentina and Russia have to carry out a strategic bonding plan," Fernandez said in an interview.

According to the president, there are many areas where the two countries can build partnerships.

"Russia has already participated in several spheres.

Russia is the largest gas producer. Russia is the one that supplies gas in Europe. In Argentina, Russia has a very great potential to exploit Vaca Muerta [field, which holds one of the world's largest shale gas and shale oil reserves]. But I also think that Russia can help with many infrastructure projects, financing and construction," he stated.

Fernandez described Russia as a "very important actor in the world," which "should have strategic relations with Argentina."

The Argentine leader highlighted his belief in a multipolar world and skepticism toward alignment with one specific country or a region.

