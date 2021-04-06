UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Not Sick With New Strains Of COVID-19 - Doctors

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The disease of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez is not associated with new strains of COVID-19, the president's medical team said in a report.

"Sequencing of the entire genome of SARS-CoV-2 was carried out.

The type found does not correspond to a single new type that has become widespread and is of concern," the report says.

Fernandez feels good, is in a stable condition, and has a good prognosis for his health.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable. He had no symptoms of the disease.

More Stories From World

