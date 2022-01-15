Argentine President Plans to Meet Putin on February 3 - Administration

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will visit Russia in early February and expects to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 3, the Argentine presidential administration told Sputnik.

"On February 3, the president will meet Vladimir Putin ... (the parties) will discuss cooperation on vaccines, investments, cooperation, science and other matters of mutual interest," a spokesperson for the administration said on late Friday.

Fernandez will spend 48 hours in Russia and after that will visit China.