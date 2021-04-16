UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine President Returns To Work After Recovering From COVID - Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Argentine President Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID - Adviser

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has returned to normal working schedule after recovering from COVID-19, Cecilia Nicolini, a presidential adviser, told Sputnik.

"The President is feeling well, he has returned to his normal schedule, although he was actually very active while he was sick, he had almost no symptoms thanks to the vaccination," she said.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable. The president continued working and held several virtual meetings.

The Argentine president was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine several days prior to testing positive. Fernandez confirmed on Thursday that he had a mild form of COVID-19 thanks to the vaccination.

Argentina has confirmed 2,604,157 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 58,542 fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Same April From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

2 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

2 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

2 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

2 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.