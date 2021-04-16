Argentine President Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID - Adviser

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has returned to normal working schedule after recovering from COVID-19, Cecilia Nicolini, a presidential adviser, told Sputnik.

"The President is feeling well, he has returned to his normal schedule, although he was actually very active while he was sick, he had almost no symptoms thanks to the vaccination," she said.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable. The president continued working and held several virtual meetings.

The Argentine president was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine several days prior to testing positive. Fernandez confirmed on Thursday that he had a mild form of COVID-19 thanks to the vaccination.

Argentina has confirmed 2,604,157 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 58,542 fatalities.