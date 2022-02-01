Argentine President Says Commercial Bilateral Deals Might Be Signed During Visit to Russia

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday that during his upcoming visit to Russia, the countries may conclude commercial agreements

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday that during his upcoming visit to Russia, the countries may conclude commercial agreements.

Fernandez will visit Russia on Thursday and then head for China.

"I am sure that (the trip to Russia and China) will bring fruit. There are important commercial agreements to be signed with China and Russia," Fernandez told Argentine broadcaster C5N.

The Argentine president added that all the trade deals that the country had with Russia and China previously depended on its loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which limited Argentina's opportunities.

But after the country "managed to get rid of the limitations" on Friday, it can feel more confident in the future and will be able to obtain new external funding, the president said, citing a new agreement with the IMF settling the debt.

Earlier in the day, Brazilian media reported that the Biden administration held negotiations with Argentina to have the visit to Russia canceled. Similar pressure was reportedly put on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is expected in Russia in late February.