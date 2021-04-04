Argentine President Says Feeling Fine After Catching Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The Argentine president, who has been self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday, told media he was feeling well and had no serious symptoms.

Alberto Fernandez, who has just turned 62, said on Saturday that he had developed a headache after celebrating his birthday with first lady Fabiola Yanez and his son. A rapid test confirmed he had COVID-19.

The president told Argentine Radio AM 750 he believed that inoculation with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine had protected him from severe COVID-19. He said he did not know how he became infected.

The first lady had a COVID-19 test done on Saturday and it came back negative.

Several Argentine officials that the president had met with in the past 48 hours have self-isolated.

Leaders of Cuba, Chile, Bolivia and Mexico have all sent Fernandez get-well wishes and assurances of unity in the face of the pandemic.

Fernandez received the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on January 21. According to Argentine newspaper Clarin, the president has been inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine as well. According to a publication in the Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V is 92 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and 100 percent in preventing severe disease.