BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that he had a mild form of COVID-19 thanks to the vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V drug.

"I managed to bear [the illness] well due to the vaccine I got," Fernandez said in an address to the Argentine people.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, soon after being vaccinated with Sputnik V. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable.

The president's medical team said on Wednesday that Fernandez would return to work on Thursday.