Argentine President Says Received Positive Antigen Test For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:56 AM

Argentine President Says Received Positive Antigen Test for COVID-19

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that he has received a positive antigen test for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation via a PCR test

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that he has received a positive antigen test for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation via a PCR test.

Antigen tests are not tests for antibodies. They detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection.

"I wanted to tell you that today, after my temperature rose to 37.

3 and I had a slight headache, I did an antigen test, which turned out to be positive," Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

He urged everyone to stay vigilant and follow recommendations, warning that the "pandemic has not gone away."

The president feels well and is awaiting results of his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

In January, the Argentine leader got the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Three weeks later, he received the second shot, the Clarin newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

More Stories From World

