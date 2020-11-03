Argentine President Says to Get Shot of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik of his plans to get inoculated with a Russian coronavirus vaccine once it is available for people in his country.

"Certainly," he said, when asked a relevant question.

"I have two samples that were sent to me from Russia, but it seems to me unfair to get vaccinated while the other Argentinians cannot do it," the president added in an interview.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez told Sputnik that the country would receive 25 million doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in December and January.

Russia has so far created two COVID-19 vaccines. In August, it registered Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute. It is now completing phase 3 of clinical trials as per the WHO's protocols.

Another vaccine, EpiVacCorona by state research center Vector, got regulatory approval and embarked on post-registration clinical trials in October.