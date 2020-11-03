UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Says Wants To Send Ambassador To Russia As Soon As Possible

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:02 PM

Argentine President Says Wants to Send Ambassador to Russia as Soon as Possible

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik of his plans to appoint the ambassador to Russia as soon as possible, noting that he has several candidates for the post

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik of his plans to appoint the ambassador to Russia as soon as possible, noting that he has several candidates for the post.

"I have candidates," Fernandez said, declining to reveal the Names.

The president added that he wanted to send the ambassador as quickly as possible, because he "cares" about ties with Russia.

In early October, career diplomat Alicia Castro refused her appointment as the ambassador to Russia in protest of Argentina's support for a controversial resolution on Venezuela at the UN Council of Human Rights, promoted by the Lima Group. Castro used to head the country's diplomatic missions in Venezuela and the United Kingdom.

More Stories From World

