MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday expressed gratitude to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for condolences to all those affected by the death of Argentine iconic football player Diego Maradona.

Earlier, Macron said in tribute that Maradona was a football genius placed on Earth by "the Hand of God," narrated his path to success, including the crucial 1986 World Cup championship, where Maradona made a historical victory. The French leader also addressed condolences to all the fans of the "undisputed ruler of the round ball.

"The text written [by] @EmmanuelMacron to say goodbye to Diego [Maradona] impresses with its sensitivity and its human understanding what he meant to us. It is a text that goes straight to the heart. Thank you, President, for these heartfelt words," Fernandez tweeted.

The iconic soccer player passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a heart attack. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone a brain surgery.