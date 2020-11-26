UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine President Thanks France's Macron For Condolences Over Late Maradona

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Argentine President Thanks France's Macron for Condolences Over Late Maradona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday expressed gratitude to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for condolences to all those affected by the death of Argentine iconic football player Diego Maradona.

Earlier, Macron said in tribute that Maradona was a football genius placed on Earth by "the Hand of God," narrated his path to success, including the crucial 1986 World Cup championship, where Maradona made a historical victory. The French leader also addressed condolences to all the fans of the "undisputed ruler of the round ball.

"

"The text written [by] @EmmanuelMacron to say goodbye to Diego [Maradona] impresses with its sensitivity and its human understanding what he meant to us. It is a text that goes straight to the heart. Thank you, President, for these heartfelt words," Fernandez tweeted.

The iconic soccer player passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a heart attack. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone a brain surgery.

Related Topics

Football Attack World God All From

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

11 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

15 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze ..

15 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

15 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.