Argentine President Thanks Russia, Mexico, China For Help With COVID-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:18 PM

Argentine President Thanks Russia, Mexico, China for Help With COVID-19 Vaccines

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has thanked his counterparts from Russia, Mexico and China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has thanked his counterparts from Russia, Mexico and China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to the country.

"To the presidents [of Russia, Mexico, and China] my sincere gratitude," Fernandez said in a video, published on his Twitter account on Thursday, adding that President Vladimir Putin informed him that new shipments of Sputnik V would arrive in the coming days.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, he went on, also confirmed the prompt shipment of a large batch of vaccines from an AstraZeneca production site in Mexico.

In addition, Fernandez mentioned arrangements with Chinese leader Xi Jinping so that Argentina could continue to receive Sinopharm shots.

"We continue the dialogue with other countries and producers so that Argentina has vaccines for the entire population; in the coming weeks the regions will have the largest number of doses available since we began to vaccinate," he said.

Argentina has logged over 3.4 million COVID-19 cases and more that 72,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

