Argentine President to Hold Online Conversation With Putin on Friday - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez is going to hold an online conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss the bilateral relations, a spokesperson for the Argentine Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Tomorrow, the presidents of Argentina and Russia will discuss the bilateral relations," the spokesperson said on late Thursday.

The negotiations are likely to be held in a televised format, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this week, Fernandez told Sputnik that Russia is a "very important actor in the world," which "should have strategic relations with Argentina."