Argentine President to Propose Legalizing Abortions

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said Sunday he would send a motion to parliament in the coming days to legalize abortions.

"Within the next 10 days, I will introduce a bill on the voluntary termination of pregnancies," he said at the opening of the parliamentary session, adding he was seeking the support of women.

Argentina allows pregnancies to be terminated only in cases of rape or a risk to a mother's life. A handful of Latin American countries permit selective abortions, while most have banned them or set strict medical criteria for obtaining permits.