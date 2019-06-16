Argentine President Vows to Probe Blackout

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Argentine President Maurucio Macri promised on Sunday to get to the root of what he called an "unprecedented" power outage that darkened two Latin American countries.

"This is an unprecedented case, which will be thoroughly investigated," Macri tweeted.

Lights went out in all of Argentina and neighboring Uruguay at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Utility companies in both countries blamed a technical malfunction.

Cities in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay also experienced outages.

Argentine power distributor Edesur said a failure in the interconnection system on the stretch between the Yacyreta and Salto Grande dams on the Argentine coast knocked out the power.

Electricity supply has been restored to 2 million homes, or 80 percent of their Argentine clients, the Buenos Aires based company added. Uruguay's UTE state power company said 25 percent of their clients were still without power.